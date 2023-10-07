"These transitions are getting ridiculous" - Fans have a laugh after top UFC welterweight trolls them

MMA fans have been reacting after UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns opted to troll them on his Instagram.

'Durinho' last stepped into the octagon at UFC 288 where he lost to Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision after injuring his shoulder earlier in the fight. It was later revealed he had suffered multiple tears in the muscles around his shoulder, which would put him out of action for a number of months.

Burns' loss to Muhammad snapped his two-fight win streak, but his activity won over much of the MMA fan base as well as the UFC brass. Following his epic bout with Khamzat Chimaev last year, Gilbert Burns fought three times in the space of five months during 2023.

Recently, while at home nursing his injury, Burns opted to troll his fans on Instagram. The Brazilian shared a video of a woman looking mysterious, to draw the viewer in, before it suddenly and hilariously cuts to a clip of him walking to the octagon.

UFC middleweight Chris Curtis also fell victim to the prank by Gilbert Burns.

Gilbert Burns gives verdict on Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

Gilbert Burns has weighed in on the upcoming middleweight bout between Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi on October 21.

Burns is remembered for giving Chimaev the toughest test of his career, as he became the first and only man to go the distance with 'Borz'.

Due to Chimaev's dominance in the welterweight division, he heads into his middleweight bout with Costa as a heavy favorite.

'Durinho' is not surprised by the odds. Speaking to Mike Owens of MiddleEasy, he stated:

"Not really because Costa, like everybody’s saying, he's huge. He’s a big guy but I don’t think he has the heart that I have. I don’t think he has the jiu-jitsu that I have. He doesn’t have the get-ups that I have. He doesn’t have the submission threat that I have that kind of made Khamzat not want to grapple. I think he’s very strong and a big guy but I think he’s gonna gas."

Catch Gilbert Burns' comments here (10:44):