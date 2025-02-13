"These women hit the jackpot" - Fans react as Conor McGregor makes huge business announcement involving "the biggest girl band since The Spice Girls"

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has surprised fans by venturing into the music industry with a bold new move. In a social media post, he announced the signing of a girl pop band called Sweet Love to his record label, Green Back Records. Describing the group as the biggest girl band since the Spice Girls, he introduced the members – Venice, Honey, Jasmine, and Maya.

McGregor’s announcement marks a significant expansion of his entrepreneurial endeavors beyond combat sports. Social media reacted immediately to the announcement. One enthusiastic fan commented:

“Following in Diddy's footsteps these women hit the jackpot”

While another expressed cautious optimism about the new venture:

“Lord I hope this goes well. At least he’s not gonna be beating the talent like Diddy and danity Kane”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Conor McGregor's recent announcement. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

Conor McGregor blasted the Irish Government over property converted into IPAS

Conor McGregor has ignited controversy after failing to secure a €10 million Usit building. Initially earmarked to become a vibrant Superpub, the property was converted into an International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) centre, providing shelter for asylum seekers and refugees.

McGregor, who planned to purchase the building for €8-10 million, blasted the Irish government for allegedly misusing taxpayer funds without public consent. He condemned the decision on social media in a series of posts:

"St. Patrick’s Day parade, Dublin City view. This view, from what was originally set to become a “Superpub”, is now an approved IPAS centre. One of 10 granted acceptance in Dublin’s City."

"I was in the running for purchase of the Usit building myself, at a cost of between 8-10million € it was going for. Now an approved IPAS centre. I assume the Irish taxpayer has paid this cost, unbeknownst to them, to make way for this Super IPAS centre. Right in the heart of our capital. Treason and theft is rife!"

Check out Conor McGregor's tweets below:

