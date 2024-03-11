"These younger guys taking advantage of old boxing legends” - Fans slam Buster Douglas vs. Michael Spinks‘ AI bout announcement

If influencer boxing was not already enough to handle, the latest shocking fight announcement may push boxing fans over the edge.

The promotion known as Celebrity Boxing — a Philadelphia-based organization that labels itself as 'the only real celebrity boxing platform' — released a video to social media on March 10 announcing a stunning fight between retired heavyweight 63-year-old Buster Douglas and 67-year-old Michael Spinks. The matchup announced by company creator Damon Feldman claimed to be the 'first ever AI boxing fight.'

Few details were publicly released, but early indications read that the former fighters would not engage in a physical fight but one that would commence under AI control.

Expand Tweet

Fans were understandably confused by the announcement and criticized the decision of Celebrity Boxing.

One fan claimed the promotion and fans were "taking advantage" of former legends of the sport, commenting:

"Man these younger guys taking advantage of old boxing legends, smh"

Expand Tweet

The timing of the announcement was not ideal, with the video being released shortly after Jake Paul declared his next fight would be against 57-year-old Mike Tyson in the first live-streamed bout on Netflix.

Much of the criticism derived from the confusion of some fans believing the fight would be a real boxing match but others bashed Celebrity Boxing for attempting to exploit the now-senior citizens and former champions.

Other fan comments read:

"Jake Paul wants winner lol"

"So wait, are they playing a video game? Or is a video game playing them?"

"Broooo what are we doing?!"

"Nobody watching this lol"

View other fan reactions to the Buster Douglas vs. Michael Spinks fight announcement below:

Fans reacting to the Celebrity Boxing announcement [via @michaelbensonn on X]

Who are Buster Douglas and Michael Spinks?

Current fighters will likely recall the names Buster Douglas and Michael Spinks but may be unfamiliar with the legacy each fighter built.

As two former champions, Douglas briefly held the undisputed heavyweight titles while Spinks spent time as champion of both the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions.

Douglas is famously known for pulling off arguably the biggest upset in sports history with his knockout of Mike Tyson in 1990.

Expand Tweet

Spinks also has a history with Tyson, fighting the then-champion in the first pay-per-view headliner of 'Iron Mike's' career. Spinks would lose the fight by knockout two years before Tyson would face Douglas.