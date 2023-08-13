‘They're tough freaking guys’ – Mikey Musumeci explains why MMA fighters are hard to submit

Mikey Musumeci was very impressed by the power of his latest opponent and reigning ONE strawweight world champion, ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ delivered another spectacular performance at ONE Fight Night 13, securing a late rear-naked choke submission victory over Brooks to retain the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title.

Early on, Jarred Brooks was able to power out of Mikey Musumeci’s submission attempts, but as time went on, the immense pressure of the five-time IBJJF world champion was simply too much for ‘The Monkey God' to overcome. Speaking with ONE Championship following his fifth-straight victory, Musumeci was nothing, but complimentary toward Brooks, lauding the strawweight world titleholder’s incredible power.

“Yeah, for sure, they're always tough to sub those guys, right? Because again, they really are fighting and like, it's a different element of fighting,” Musumeci said. “They're tough freaking guys, these MMA guys.”

Mikey Musumeci is now an incredible 5-0 in submission grappling bouts under the ONE Championship banner. That includes victories over a Combat Sambo world champion, a fellow IBJJF world champion, and a reigning ONE world champion. What comes next for ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is anyone’s guess, but there is no doubt it will lead to yet another impressive performance on ONE’s global stage.

Meanwhile, Jarred Brooks will head back to the world of mixed martial arts where he still holds an undefeated record in ONE, not to mention 26 pounds of gold.

