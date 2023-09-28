ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan sees Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee having equal chances in their scheduled title showdown in Singapore this week.

Thai superstar Stamp and South Korean veteran ‘Hamzzang’ will battle for the interim ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29.

It will serve as the headliner for the event happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

When asked for her take on the interim title fight, Xiong Jing Nan admitted that she sees the protagonists as evenly matched, with the outcome easily going either way.

‘The Panda’ shared to ONE Championship:

“Actually, many people have been asking me this question. But I think it's hard to say which one will be winning because I think both of them are very great. I've been watching their fights also, especially for Stamp. I think Stamp is very young and she has a lot of potential. And I think that in this fight, they can do well. I think they both have equal chances in this fight.”

Stamp is out to make history by becoming the first-ever three-sport ONE world champion. She used to hold both the promotion’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles at the same time.

Ham Seo Hee is also after the World title. She solidified her spot in the interim championship fight by winning her third straight match in as many outings in ONE back in March, defeating Itsuki Hirata of Japan by a unanimous decision.

Xiong Jing Nan, meanwhile, is also part of ONE Fight Night 14, taking on Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in a special rules striking match.

As per published reports, the scheduled strawweight special rules striking match will have the protagonists only allowed to use punches while sporting four-ounce gloves.

Kicks, knees, and elbows are prohibited, with the match scored under ONE Championship’s kickboxing and Muay Thai rules with a 10-point must system.