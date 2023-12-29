"They got to him" - Fans react as popular MMA X account apologizes for posting inaccurate information on Dana White and Jeffrey Epstein

A prominent MMA X account, "Martys Hairline," has issued a public apology after falsely linking UFC President Dana White to Jeffrey Epstein and his private island.

The account initially claimed White appeared on newly leaked flight logs, sparking widespread speculation and online criticism.

However, in a swift turnaround, "Martys Hairline" admitted the claim was "categorically false":

“On December 27 at 11:35 am, I inaccurately posted that Dana White was reported to have been listed in the flight logs for Jeffrey Epstein. That post was categorically false and there is no evidence whatsoever that Mr. White knew Jeffrey Epstein or flew on his plane. I sincerely apologize to Mr. White and the UFC for spreading falsehoods about him through this account and unequivocally retract my post of yesterday’s date.”

The comment section under the apology exploded with speculation, with some users suggesting the shift was likely due to legal pressure:

"They got to him."

"This man got hit with the fastest cease and desist letter."

"Y’all aren’t realizing he got a cease and desist and HAS to put out this statement, he didn’t fold "

Others commended the account for taking accountability, acknowledging the seriousness of the accusation and the harm it could inflict:

"Good on you taking the moral high ground and apologising. Bravo "

However, some remained unconvinced, questioning the source of the initial claim and expressing lingering doubts:

"I knew the second I saw that post this was coming."

"Bro what was ur source in the first place."

Dana White promises epic booking for UFC 300

UFC president Dana White has publicly vowed to book the legendary Jim Miller for the historic UFC 300 event in April. This unexpected development came during White's conversation with Adam Catterall of TNT Sports ahead of UFC 296.

Catterall, a fan of Miller's storied career, casually suggested the lightweight fight at UFC 300, highlighting his unique distinction of competing at both UFC 100 and UFC 200.

White's response was immediate and emphatic. He readily agreed, shaking hands with Catterall and declaring:

"That is a great story. That is a great story... I'll get that done for you... I'll get Jim Miller on the card for you. Consider that done... Text Mick [Maynard] and Sean [Shelby] and tell him we need Jim Miller on UFC 300 so I don't forget."

Check out Dana White's declaration below: