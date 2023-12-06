“They helped me become better” – Superbon credits his ‘brutal’ opponents in ONE Championship for helping him evolve

If there was ever any clear example to use when pointing out the calibre of ONE Championship’s striking divisions, you need look no further than the recent run of Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and pound-for-pound number one has been through the gauntlet that is one of the toughest divisions in the sport since his arrival in the promotion.

In his last five fights, the Thai striker has faced off with Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, Marat Grigorian, Chingiz Allazov and Tayfun Ozcan.

Despite how tough some of these fights have been for him both inside the Circle and in his preparations, the former champ is thankful for being pushed to new heights.

The 33-year-old spoke about being forced to kick into a new gear during a recent video with Nickynachat:

“My past five opponents were brutal. They all were, including Chingiz Allazov. The last five opponents I faced in ONE Championship are all ranked in the top five. And because they were so good, all of those fights were so fun. They helped me become better.”

Watch the full video below:

Superbon’s next fight won't be any different

The first five fights that Superbon has had under the ONE Championship banner have seen him go up against some of fellow elite strikers.

That run of top competition is showing no signs of slowing down going into his return at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Swapping kickboxing for Muay Thai, he will take on ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in one of the best match-ups of the year.

The 24-year-old striking prodigy has looked unbeatable in this weight class and ruleset but he has never faced a challenge like the former pound for pound number one.

