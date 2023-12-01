“They have no idea what I went through” – Superbon on why he doesn’t listen to his haters after loss to Chingiz Allazov

Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn said he has no time for haters, especially those who do not fully know what he went through to be where he is now in his combat sports career.

The 33-year-old veteran shared he had to deal with such fans after losing the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title to Chingiz Allazov in January this year by way of a devastating knockout in the second round.

It was a defeat which saw his championship reign end after one successful title defense.

In an interview with Nickynachat on YouTube, Superbon relayed that while he is aware of the criticisms of him by haters, he has chosen not to listen to them instead.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai standout said:

“They just started watching Muay Thai in ONE Championship. They have no idea what I went through to get here. They have no idea what I have encountered and whom I fought to get here.”

Superbon has since picked up the pieces after losing to Allazov and has begun his journey to redeeming himself.

He won his first fight back in June, knocking out Dutch-Turkish fighter Tayfun Ozcan with a solid head kick in the second round of their clash.

Superbon is now looking to win back-to-back when he takes on reigning champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 46 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Superbon trains with ex-Lumpinee champion Singdam for upcoming fight

Superbon Singha Mawynn is working hard to produce a championship-winning performance in his scheduled fight later this month.

Along the way, he has sought the help of other topnotch athletes to polish his techniques, including former Lumpinee Stadium champion and legend Singdam Kiatmoo9.

Superbon will challenge for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against reigning champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 in Bangkok, Thailand.

To better prepare himself for the title clash, he deemed it fit to train with Singdam, a champion Muay Thai fighter known for his powerful right kicks and technical fighting.

The Thai superstar recently uploaded a video of their training session on Instagram, captioning it with:

“Technique From us 🔝🔝🔝”