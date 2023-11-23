“They were both very impressive” – Sage Northcutt looks back on epic Muay Thai war between Rodtang and Superlek

Sage Northcutt has been keeping up with all the action inside the ONE Championship circle, and he believes a recent firefight in September is one of the best that he’s witnessed throughout 2023.

That clash in conversation is the Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9 war that served as the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The No.1-ranked athlete and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion went back to his bread and butter of Muay Thai in an attempt to claim two-sport supremacy against one of his longtime friends.

Billed as the biggest Muay Thai fight in 50 years by ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, the fight didn’t disappoint. It saw both men attack one another with their best shots from round to round.

Though Superlek missing weight meant that the title was no longer on the line, both men poured their heart and soul into the clash to settle the debate about the greatest flyweight striker on the planet.

Looking back at their historic clash that saw Superlek walk away with a decision, Sage Northcutt had this to say to The MMA Superfan:

“They showed that they were the best, and yeah, Rodtang still took the fight, although Superlek missed weight. So I mean, that shows you Rodtang’s mentality right there and how tough he is, and to go out there and perform like how he did.

“It was two of the best guys right there, and, you know, I'm really impressed with Rodtang and Superlek. They’re both very impressive.”

Watch the full interview here:

Sage Northcutt perfected his comeback at ONE Fight Night 10

On his end, Sage Northcutt started the year with a burning desire to get himself back into action.

After close to four years away from competition due to injury and COVID-19, the Evolve MMA and Team Alpha Male athlete got himself back to 100 percent as he waited for his second assignment under the ONE spotlight.

That day finally came inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, for ONE Fight Night 10.

Going up against Ahmed Mujtaba, Sage Northcutt survived an early scare to turn the tide and secure a 39-second heel hook submission over the Pakistani standout.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can relive his epic win and the entire bill via replay for free.