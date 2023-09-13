“They are intentionally avoiding it” - PBA under fire for alleged doping cover-up involving Logan Paul

With the highly anticipated Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis showdown just around the corner, the boxing world is buzzing with excitement. Set to unfold as a six-round spectacle, this bout is slated to be a highlight of an event that's already headlined by Paul’s former adversary-turned-business partner, KSI, taking on Tommy Fury. Interestingly, it's the Danis-Paul battle that's capturing the lion's share of attention.

Amidst the fervor and anticipation, a cloud of controversy has emerged, with fans alleging a doping cover-up involving Logan Paul. The controversy began when Danis commented on a Twitter post revealing in-camp VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) testing results for both KSI and Tommy Fury. In a provocative statement, 'el jefe' questioned the omission of these tests for himself and Paul, stating:

"Why didn’t me and Logan get these tests? Told y’all I never lie."

Danis' response seems to be a veiled reference to previous accusations of Paul's alleged steroid use.

Dillon Danis' post

Immediately, fans leaped into the fray, with one passionate follower alleging:

"They are intentionally avoiding it,"

Conversely, another supporter rushed to the defense, asserting:

"He’s [Logan Paul] not,"

The discourse escalated further, with another user adding humor into the mix:

"Logan positive on everything 🤣🤣🤣 That's why,"

Another fan chimed in, suggesting:

"Cause he would fail,"

As the bout approaches and the social media skirmishes continue, the question of doping allegations and cover-ups lingers in the air.

Fans' reaction to the tweet

Fans' reaction to Dillon Danis' tweet

Logan Paul denies allegations of rejecting an extension of rounds in his proposed boxing match against Dillon Danis

The verbal sparring between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis in anticipation of their upcoming boxing match has taken an intriguing turn, with Paul refuting Danis' recent claims of a proposed change in fight stipulations.

Amidst their ongoing war of words, Danis asserted that Logan Paul had rejected an offer to extend their bout from six rounds to either eight or twelve. As it stands, the duo is slated to engage in a six-round boxing match, with each round spanning three minutes, which adheres to professional boxing regulations.

However, 'Maverick' took to video, shared through DAZN Boxing, to counter these allegations:

"I heard Dillon is hitting the bar. He comes to practice smelling like alcohol. He has absolutely no cardio... I made sure to text his manager and asked for eight rounds and they ghosted us. I tried so hard. He a liar."

Paul's comments