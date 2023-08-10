“They are the ones who are pushing me” - ‘Reug Reug’ reciprocates the fans’ love after beating ‘Buchecha’

‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane recently scored the biggest win of his career when he prevailed over Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida at ONE Fight Night 13 this past week.

Kane has yet to get within reach of the ONE heavyweight world title, but his win over the 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion might just position him within arm’s length of the coveted belt.

Though ‘Reug Reug’ did all the fighting by himself inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, he’s aware that it'd have been harder to step between the ropes if not for his team and his fans.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Kane showed his love for his fans for supporting him throughout the journey.

‘Reug Reug’ said:

“I am really appreciative of the fans, you know because they are the ones who are pushing me. Even when I'm here everybody stopping me, taking pictures with me, and encouraging me.”

Kane was considered an up-and-coming contender in the heavyweight ranks, but the way he fought against Almeida is enough of an argument to make his case for a match against ONE heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

The Senegalese grappling machine stands at a hefty six feet, but the movements and agility he showed against ‘Buchecha’ belied his hulking frame.

‘Reug Reug’ looked like a heavyweight lightning bolt the way he cut the distance against the 6'3" BJJ legend.

Although Kane was left running on fumes in the third, the tremendous showing he put on was more than enough to earn the unanimous decision win in Bangkok.

His victory over ‘Buchecha’ was his third straight win and his fifth in six matches.

Watch Kane's entire interview below: