“They probably couldn’t even name fu**ing 10 submissions” - Ex-UFC fighter slams ‘old’ MMA judges for inadequate competency in scathing critique

An ex-UFC fighter recently weighed in on the ongoing criticism surrounding judging in MMA whether he would be opposed to the open scoring method that has been prominent in the PFL.

While speaking to Vibe105.5FM Toronto, current Bellator welterweight Lorenz Larkin explained why he would be against competing in fights with open scoring. He mentioned that it would take away the feel of being in a fight and believes that the open scoring makes copetitors preoccupied with the score rather than the fight itself.

He said:

"I think when you start to add too many of those type of features, it's just like you're not trying to fight anymore. You're paying attention to scorecards, so I wouldn't prefer that way." [3:07 - 3:25]

'The Monsoon' then slammed judging in terms of what the criteria is when determining which events a judge can work. The former UFC fighter mentioned that some judges come from boxing an are unaware of what they are witnessing in MMA and blasted some of their incompetance with his critique, saying:

"They don't regulate judges like that. I feel like either there should be like refs that have reffed x amount of times that should be judges...I don't even know who these judges are but I would imagine they're not young, they're old,...they probably even couldn't fu**ing name 10 submissions, I guarantee you." [4:08 - 5:04]

It would be intersting to see whether other UFC fighters share Larkin's opinion and whether an open scoring model would lead to less controversial decisions in the other major promotions.

Former UFC fighter Lorenz Larkin on wanting to remain active

Former UFC fighter Lorenz Larkin isn't one that enjoys remaining on the sidelines for too long and is somebody that wants to compete regularly throughout the year.

During the affromentioned interview, Larkin explained how his upcoming rematch with Andrey Koreshkov materialized for the Bellator x RIZIN 2 event and noted that he is hopeful to get another fight later this year. He mentioned that he believes he is wasting his time, saying:

"If I get two fights this year, it's just like what the fu*k am I doing? Like, what are we doing here? I'm wasting my time and I'm wasting their time if I don't get three fights...But if I fight this time and I fight again next at the end of the year then yeah, this is like perfect setup." [8:15 - 8:39]

