"They push me every day" - Smilla Sundell credits training at Fairtex for helping her achieve great things

Former undisputed ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell of Sweden is one of the most talented Muay Thai fighters in the world today, and the 19-year-old teenage phenom has Fairtex to thank.

Not too long ago, Sundell walked through the Fairtex Training Center doors while vacationing in Thailand with her family. She began to train Muay Thai for fun, and shortly after, discovered a natural affinity for 'the art of eight limbs'.

Soon, 'The Hurricane' was training everyday and then eventually turned professional. The rest is history.

Needless to say, Fairtex played a major role in Sundell's rise and development. And the 19-year-old is quick to give credit where it's due.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Sundell talked about how Fairtex helped her become the fighter she is today.

'The Hurricane' stated:

"Just my focus and discipline. Like, I have my whole family supporting me every day, and my team at Fairtex, they push me every day. So I'm very thankful for that, to be able to continue to do great things inside the ring."

Sundell is one of the most exciting young fighters today in the world's largest martial arts organization. And fans will see her back in action this weekend.

'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell to face dangerous Russian 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22

Former women's strawweight Muay Thai queen 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell makes her highly anticipated return to action against 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova of Russia.

The two meet in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

[Update: Smilla Sundell has missed weight for ONE Fight Night 22 and has been stripped of the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship. Natalia Diachkova passed weight and hydration and will still be eligible to win the belt.]