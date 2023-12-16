“They’re gonna announce UFC 300 and he’s gonna be on it” - Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s promotion announcement teaser sets MMA Twitter ablaze

Fans are split on their predictions for Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s upcoming announcement.

Earlier this year, ‘MVP’ confirmed he had parted ways with his longtime MMA promotion, Bellator. Since then, the captivating striker has narrowed his free agency options to the UFC and PFL. The question is, when will he make his official announcement?

‘MVP’ recently shared a promo video where he opened up a gym bag showing a glove from the UFC and PFL. Therefore, fans have begun speculating that the 36-year-old could make the massive announcement tonight while all eyes are on UFC 296.

The popular MMA X account called Spinnin Backfist shared Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s video with the following caption:

“MVP announcement tonight???”

Fans filled the comment section with varying responses:

“They’re gonna announce UFC 300 and he’s gonna be on it”

“Mvp is a legend but there’s no way the ufc offered him anything above like 400k for a fight and PFL prolly went balls out for him. He’s old and knows his time is limited. I doubt if he even met w the ufc in person. No disrespect to him. Ufc thinks bigger than PFL. No hate to PFL.”

“That is an awesome MVP promo clip!”

“He will be going to the PFL because UFC would not allow a portional video like that to give credence to PFL as a viable option whereby PFL are very much trying to position themselves in this way and this manner of promotion is on brand for them currently”

“dudes 36 so if he picks PFL then he's gonna fight his last years in another irrelevant promotion”

“No way he’d do this if it was UFC. It’s PFL.”

Best highlights of Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s MMA career

Michael ‘Venom’ Page holds a professional MMA record of 21-2 (17-2 in Bellator), with his losses being against Logan Storley and Douglas Lima. Meanwhile, ‘MVP’ has established a highlight reel filled with shocking knockout finishes.

In July 2016, Page secured the most electrifying knockout win of his career. The English welterweight was fighting Evangelista Santos when the former landed a flying knee, leading to a horrifying skull fracture for the latter.

On March 10, ‘MVP’ added to his highlight reel with a 26-second win against Goiti Yamauchi. The fight was just getting started when Page landed a leg kick that destroyed Yamauchi’s leg, leaving the latter in visible pain.

Needless to say, Michael ‘Venom’ Page will be a significant addition to either the PFL or UFC’s welterweight division.