"They're both in their prime" - Smilla Sundell weighs in on ONE 168: Denver war between Superlek and Jonathan Haggerty

Smilla Sundell found herself split down the middle on one of the most difficult to call fights in recent times under the ONE Championship banner. The promotion is set to return to the United States specifically for ONE 168: Denver, which emanates live from the Ball Arena.

For what is sure to be one of the biggest nights of the entire year for ONE, the card is already stacking up to reflect this.

The fight that immediately got everyone talking is a dream contest for striking fans as two of the top names and champions in the promotion go head to head for the first time inside the circle.

Considered by many to be the best in the world today, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 will be moving up a weight class and switching sports to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

As seen from the fan votes online, people are nearly split 50:50 between the two men for a multitude of reasons.

In a recent appearance on the ONE on SK podcast, Smilla Sundell weighed in with her thoughts on the fight:

"That's also so hard [to predict]. I know Superlek won the last time because of a doctor's stoppage. But they're both in their prime now. I think Haggerty's got the weight advantage because Superlek is going up."

Watch the full interview and podcast below:

Smilla Sundell also has eyes for Denver

The card for September 6 in Denver is already starting to take shape and Smilla Sundell wants in.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of the ONE Championship roster has expressed interest in fighting on this stacked card.

For competitors like Sundell, while she has been to the United States for seminars in the past, she is yet to compete there for herself.

The former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion hopes to be back soon, and what better place to return than in Denver, which marks the promotion's second on-ground show in the U.S.

ONE 168: Denver will air live in U.S. primetime from the Ball Arena on September 6. To purchase your tickets for the event, head to Ticketmaster by clicking right here.