“They’re wonderful people there” - AEW President Tony Khan eyes more crossover with Demetrious Johnson, ONE

AEW President Tony Khan isn’t new to working with other wrestling promotions, but he’s also open to working with the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Khan is credited as one of the innovators of modern professional wrestling, and he said during his recent press conference after WrestleDream that he’s willing to hold crossover events with ONE Championship.

The catalyst for this was ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson’s attendance at WrestleDream to confront Kenny Omega for their Street Fighter 6 superfight.

Khan said he has “good ties” with ONE Championship and he’ll gladly welcome the promotion’s top stars into his events.

He said:

“I think it would be great to have Demetrious Johnson here, I was glad to see on social media he really enjoyed the show. And we’ve had good ties with ONE Championship...They’re wonderful people there.”

Khan added:

“Having stars from MMA is a great crossover opportunity. ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson is always welcome in AEW.”

AEW has worked regularly with other wrestling promotions before, namely Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The pay-per-view Forbidden Door was even established in 2022 as a way for New Japan and AEW to co-promote an event every year. Forbidden Door has since held two editions of the PPV in 2022 and 2023.

Omega, meanwhile, is also no stranger to ONE Championship. While his Street Fighter 6 series with Johnson was his latest link with the promotion, he already worked with the organization a couple of times in the past.

The former AEW and IWGP world champion even shot a promo wishing Shinya Aoki luck for his bout against Eduard Folayang at ONE on TNT IV in 2021.

Watch Khan's entire media scrum below: