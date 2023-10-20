"They are super salty" - Fans react to UFC seemingly censoring Kamaru Usman 's support for Francis Ngannou

It seems the UFC didn't want Kamaru Usman to show his support for Francis Ngannou during the recent UFC 294 Embedded series episode. The episode covered Usman gearing up to face Khamzat Chimaev on short notice in a middleweight contest this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

It's no secret that the former UFC heavyweight champion did not leave the organization on good terms. After months of contract renewal negotiations fell through, Ngannou left the promotion as an active titleholder earlier this year. After his exit, the Cameroonian signed with the PFL and is set to make his boxing debut against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on October 28 in Riyadh.

Since Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman are close friends and have a personal relationship, it was unsurprising to see 'The Nigerian Nightmare' express his support for 'The Predator' by sporting a custom-designed tee. However, the UFC wasn't having any of it.

MMA-based X handle @BloodyElbow recently posted screenshots from the UFC 294 Embedded episode showing a part of Usman's t-shirt blurred out, seemingly to prevent any promotion of Ngannou's boxing match. Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan pointed out how the UFC is holding on to their grudge against Francis Ngannou

"They are super salty."

"UFC is hating hard on Ngannou."

Gilbert Burns on Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns knows a thing or two about facing Khamzat Chimaev in the octagon. The Brazilian notably became the only fighter to go the distance against 'Borz' at UFC 273, ultimately losing the contest via unanimous decision.

As mentioned, Chimaev will now face Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 this weekend. Given Usman's incredible record as the former welterweight champion, many believe he poses a more significant threat to Chimaev's undefeated record than the Chechnya native's previously booked opponent, Paulo Costa.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Burns discussed the Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev matchup and said:

"Kamaru has the bigger reach in this fight, plus the experience and everything... Now, it changes everything. Now, the guy has a bigger reach. Now, the guy has more experience. Now, we have to figure out a wrestler. Such a small amount of time to adapt your game. Oh, it changed so much. You guys have no idea. On a short notice fight, a lot of things change super quick."

Catch Burns' comments below (3:00):