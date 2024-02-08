“They’ve changed the trajectory of this sport massively” – Liam Harrison on ONE Championship’s link up with Sky Sports

Liam Harrison has seen it all throughout his two-decade journey at the pinnacle of the Muay Thai sphere, but the Leeds slugger admits what ONE Championship has brought to the striking discipline is second to none.

Ever since the organization introduced a striking pillar to its roster in April 2018, there have been zero to no challenges when taking global awareness into account across kickboxing and Muay Thai.

That success goes hand in hand with several world champion acquisitions such as Chingiz Allazov, Giorgio Petrosyan, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Superlek Kiatmoo9, Roman Kryklia, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Takeru Segawa, and Harrison, too.

Of course, another vital aspect that has allowed ONE to grow as the world’s largest martial arts organization is its ability to rope in exclusive partnerships to broadcast its spectacles to 195 countries live.

This includes the latest deal with Sky Sports to air live events in the United Kingdom and Ireland, announced in December last year.

Touching a bit on ONE Championship’s impact in 'The Art of Eight Limbs' and how the partnership will lead to continuous growth, Liam Harrison told Sky Sports:

“When Chatri [Sityodtong] said, 'I've got Sky,' I was like, ‘No, I don't believe you. I don't believe you.’ Because stuff like this, throughout my career, it just doesn't happen for Muay Thai. But ONE Championship has come along, and they've changed the trajectory of this sport massively.

“It's now becoming much more mainstream, the fighters are getting treated how they should be treated, and that's all like superstars, we're all getting paid how we should be paid because for me this is the most exciting sport on the earth.”

Watch Liam Harrison's full interview with Sky here:

Liam Harrison can’t wait to show his craft on Sky Sports

Sky Sports has been a mainstay when it comes to televising live sporting events in the UK.

Hence, ONE Championship’s agreement with Europe’s leading sports broadcaster proves that it is only a sign of better things to come, which should lead to a win-win situation for both parties down the line.

On his end, Liam Harrison is dedicated to helping ease ONE’s expansion in the region through the best and only way he knows how – with a barnburner duel on the global stage.

Liam Harrison concluded:

“I'm very grateful to be here I'm very grateful to be fighting on Sky Sports later this year, and even though it's come at the back end of my fight career. It's a shame that it's a bit closer for me, but I'm just looking forward to seeing out rest of my career on Sky with ONE Championship on the the biggest stage.”