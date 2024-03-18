"They can't wait to get their opportunity" - Joshua Pacio says teammates eager to see ONE return to the Philippines

Fresh off his reclamation of the ONE strawweight MMA world title over Jarred Brooks at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1, Joshua Pacio is now looking forward to seeing his teammates at Lions Nation MMA perform in ONE Championship this year when the promotion holds an event in the Philippines.

Pacio recently spoke with The MMA Superfan's YouTube channel and mentioned that the young members of their newly formed team in Baguio City are ready to seize their moment once their number is called by the promotion. He said:

"I really hope ONE Championship returns to the Philippines this year, they've been really waiting for that. The cubs [our young guns], they can't wait to get their opportunity as well. Everyone is so happy."

Currently, the Filipino superstar is still recovering from the aftermath of the slam he suffered against Jarred Brooks before he officially returns to training and prepares for a potential third showdown with his American rival to settle their score once and for all.

Joshua Pacio is now at peace with his past with his former team at Team Lakay

After almost a decade of staying with the famed Team Lakay, Joshua Pacio has decided to part ways with the Mark Sangiao-led group to form a new squad with other ex-Team Lakay members like Eduard Folayang and Kevin Belingon in early 2023.

The three-time ONE strawweight MMA king has officially moved on from all the drama and controversy surrounding his departure from Team Lakay, and remains focused on what he has right now. This move may have paid massive dividends, as Brooks praised him for the adjustments and improvements he made during their recent rematch.

