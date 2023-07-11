“They want us dead” - Joe Rogan’s fans pile on MSNBC after UFC host blasts network for linking fitness with far-right extremism

Joe Rogan recently took a dig at news outlet MSNBC for associating fitness with far-right extremism. MSNBC columnist Cynthia Miller-Idriss, an expert in extremism, recently wrote a piece about how the online fitness culture which originated during the pandemic has boiled over to far-right hypermasculinity.

According to Miller-Idriss, fitness in general and MMA specifically is being used as a means to recruit youngsters to neo-nazi extremist groups. The piece draws parallels between present-day Europe and Hitler's regime, which used to emphasize on boxing and jiu-jitsu training for soldiers.

While the author mentions Ukraine and France as places where MMA gyms are used as right-wing training centers, she claims that the UK, Germany, and Poland are making efforts to stop the phenomenon.

While the author acknowledges the importance of fitness for some people, she also warns about the threat it imposes when juxtaposed with 'hateful and dehumanizing ideas'. Miller-Idriss wrote for MSNBC:

"The intersection of extremism and fitness leans into a shared obsession with the male body, training, masculinity, testosterone, strength and competition. Physical fitness training, especially in combat sports, appeals to the far right for many reasons: fighters are trained to accept significant physical pain, to be 'warriors', and to embrace messaging around solidarity, heroism, and brotherhood."

Joe Rogan was unimpressed with MSNBC for linking fitness with the right wing and wrote on Twitter:

"Being healthy is 'far right.' Holy f*ck."

Fans rally behind Joe Rogan against MSNBC

Joe Rogan has no dearth of fans around the world, irrespective of his political leanings. While a few rare fans called Rogan's comments a mischaracterization of the MSNBC article, most rallied behind the UFC color commentator.

MMA Twitter unanimously trolled the article for linking fitness with far-right extremism, including Elon Musk. @elonmusk wrote:

"Parody & reality are becoming indistinguishable"

@ThinkComing wrote:

"Because it's traditional to reward self-discipline and punish or stigmatize its lack. Progressivism beliefs unsuccessful people are never at fault, and therefore success (which most often comes through discipline) must be redistributed amongst the unsuccessful."

@robhahn wrote:

"Well, if being healthy is "far right" then it's easy to predict who will be alive to vote in a few years...."

Check out more comments below:

Junga @Junga_Mohani @joerogan That is a bit of a mischaracterization of the article. @joerogan That is a bit of a mischaracterization of the article.

JB @SimmonsBart @DowdEdward @joerogan I’m a 68 year old rancher that unloads “far right” pallets of beef into our ranch store. I don’t have a gym membership nor own a pair of tennis shoes. I don’t have gym shorts. Indeed, as @DowdEdward said, “they can piss off” or come unload pallets of frozen beef in the Texas… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @DowdEdward @joerogan I’m a 68 year old rancher that unloads “far right” pallets of beef into our ranch store. I don’t have a gym membership nor own a pair of tennis shoes. I don’t have gym shorts. Indeed, as @DowdEdward said, “they can piss off” or come unload pallets of frozen beef in the Texas… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/UE7lvsaB37

