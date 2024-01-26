 “They will be shocked when I win” – Superlek embraces underdog tag, prepared to upset Takeru in Japan

Despite being one of the most successful and revered stars on the ONE Championship roster, Superlek Kiatmoo9 enters his ONE 165 headliner as an underdog in the eyes of many.

That’s because he’s facing arguably the greatest pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world today, Takeru Segawa. After announcing his blockbuster signing with the promotion in April, Takeru will make his long-awaited debut as he challenges Superlek for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship this Sunday, January 28.

Though it’s an unfamiliar spot, stepping into a bout as an underdog, it’s one that ‘The Kicking Machine’ fully embraces.

“I agree that I am at a disadvantage in many ways in this fight,” he said during an interview with ONE Championship. “Especially regarding the weather and environment. Of course, the people there had to cheer for their athletes. But on the other hand, they will be shocked when I win that day. I'm still confident I can defend this belt.”

Superlek is riding an eight-fight win streak, including notable victories over Nabil Anane, Tagir Khalilov, and Danial Williams. Though none were bigger than his unanimous decision victory over Rodtang in ONE’s Muay Thai Fight of the Year last September.

Takeru has never faced a fighter as fierce as Superlek

Takeru Segawa goes into his ONE debut with a laundry list of accomplishments, none bigger than being the first and only fighter in K-1 history to claim three world titles in three different weight classes. But in his 43 career wins and more than 15 years of dominance, The ‘Natural Born Crusher’ has never faced an opponent like Superlek.

“Yes, this is a difficult task for me,” ‘The Kicking Machine’ added. “Because I have less kickboxing experience than him. But Takeru has never met a fighter like me before.”

Who comes out on top when an irresistible force meets an immovable object in Tokyo’s Ariake Arena?

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.