“Things are gonna happen” - Natalia Diachkova aims to upset Smilla Sundell in world title matchup on May 3

Top strawweight Muay Thai challenger Natalia Diachkova is going to trust the work that she put in during her fight camp for her quest to become the division's new undisputed queen.

Diachkova is scheduled to challenge the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell in the headliner of the ONE Fight Night 22 card on May 3 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of her first championship opportunity, 'The Karelian Lynx' caught up with the South China Morning Post for an interview and stated that she will do her best on fight night and aims to score a massive upset against 'The Hurricane'.

The 29-year-old Russian said:

"I cannot say anything that's gonna happen. I've done everything that I need to do [in training]. I'm gonna do my best and I trust in God. Things are gonna happen."

See the interview below:

Natalia Diachkova punched the ticket to this clash by beating her first four opponents in the world's largest martial arts organization. Three of these wins were TKO/KO finishes.

Natalia Diachkova really wants to win the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title

In another recent interview, Diachkova said that leaving the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Stadium with the 26-pound golden belt is her ultimate goal and she doesn't want anything else than that.

The Team Mehdi Zatout representative is also excited to get into the ring with the 19-year-old Swedish phenom, who also holds a similar 4-0 ONE Championship record since making her promotional debut in February 2022 at ONE: Full Circle.

Furthermore, Diachkova wants to showcase her full Muay Thai arsenal and prove that she doesn't just rely on her one-shot knockout power.

Catch Natalia Diachkova and Smilla Sundell throw hands in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22, as it is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on May 3.