"This ain't Death Note"- Ian Garry's 2024 hit list sparks ruthless mockery from fans

Rising UFC welterweight star Ian Garry's 2024 hit list has sparked hilarious reactions from fans.

Garry has managed to make it to the headlines quite often over the past couple of months. 'The Future' was set to take on Vincente Luque at UFC 296 last month in December. However, he was forced to withdraw from the bout after contracting pneumonia.

Now, Garry is scheduled to fight Geoff Neal on February 17 at UFC 298. Ahead of his bout against Neal, 'The Future' took to social media to share his hit list for 2024.

The list which included the likes of Neal, former UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington, and what appears to be Sean Brady, has sparked hilarious reactions from fans. Take a look at some of them below:

"Good at least he has no desire to fight for ww belt"

"bro thinks colby fights young contenders"

"Is this real? this ain’t Death Note. Writing it down ain’t bouta help him"

Colby Covington claims Ian Garry has not "accomplished half of what" he has in MMA

While Ian Garry seems to be keen on a potential fight against Colby Covington, the latter does not seem to be nearly as interested. However, 'Chaos' is still open for a fight down the line.

During a recent interview with American conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson, Covington made some serious allegations about Garry's relationship with his wife. Furthermore, he also had this to say about a potential matchup against 'The Future':

"He is pretty angry. I think he probably wants to settle the differences in the octagon. Just so happens, I like to fight in the octagon, so if it needs to happen one day, I'd be honored to settle that."

He added:

"It's not someone I'm scheduled to fight; it's someone who's been talking smack in the media, been throwing some terms around in the media, and never done or accomplished half of what I've accomplished in sports, so I have to give back to him a little bit."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (1:15):

