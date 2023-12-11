“This is not my best fight” – Roman Kryklia 'disappointed’ despite world title win at ONE Fight Night 17

It’s not uncommon to find that world champions are perfectionists in their approaches, and that can certainly be said for newly minted ONE two-sport world champion Roman Kryklia.

At ONE Fight Night 17 this past weekend, the towering Ukrainian continued his incredible run inside the circle with his sixth consecutive win.

Despite stopping Alex Roberts in the second round to become the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion, Roman Kryklia was left disappointed in his performance on the night.

The Champ Belts representative and ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion spoke about how he didn’t live up to his own expectations during his post-fight interview:

“It's a great moment. But to stay true, I'm disappointed about what I did in the ring. I won, it was a knockout, but it wasn't the goal that I wanted. It was just one more lesson for me. It was a good lesson for my future. I've got no injuries, everything's good. I should be very happy, but this is not my best fight.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 17 via the free event replay.

The other contenders are in trouble if this wasn’t Roman Kryklia at his best...

Given the dedication and self-confidence that it takes to become a world champion, it’s not entirely surprising that Roman Kryklia would be his own worst critic.

Transitioning into Muay Thai was a big step for the undefeated champion under the ONE Championship banner but he didn’t show any signs of needing time to adjust.

Even if he wasn’t entirely enthused by his own performance, it’s hard not to come away from the contest showering him with praise after he produced an incredible knockout in the second round to really seal the deal.