"This is who Colby Covington wishes he was" - Sean Strickland earns social media points with latest take on 'brainwashing'

Sean Strickland is well-known to be among the most outspoken fighters on the UFC's roster today, and the new middleweight champion recently shared his hilarious take on brainwashing kids about cars.

In a recent video uploaded to his Instagram handle, 'Tarzan' can be seen walking around a supermarket as he comes across a toy for little kids. The plaything was Ford Bronco-themed, and that seemed to irk Strickland. The 32-year-old American then went on a rant about how the toy was brainwashing kids to like the Ford Bronco and might entice them to buy the car in the future. He said:

"This is the s**t I'm talking about you guys. Little toy car that says Bronco. Don't buy this s**t for your kids. It's f***ing brainwashing them to go buy a car they can't afford."

Fans were highly amused by Sean Strickland getting angry at children's toys and took to the post's comments section to express their thoughts on his rant.

One fan compared Sean Strickland to Colby Covington and wrote:

"This is who Colby Covington wishes he was. A true Amerrican."

Another fan jokingly wrote:

"Making those toddlers "manifest" those material things."

One user wrote:

"Hahaha mans at Walmart critiquing the kids toys. This is the champ we deserved."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @Strickland_mma on Instagram

Kevin Holland on Sean Strickland defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Kevin Holland recently weighed in on UFC 293's headlining fight between Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya. The perennial welterweight contender opined that Adesanya's success in MMA may have caused him to "stagnate" and halted his growth as a fighter.

As mentioned, Strickland outpointed Adesanya over five rounds to get his hand raised at UFC 293. While many were shocked to see 'The Last Stylebender' getting pieced up, some claimed that his activeness as a fighter has finally caught up to him. Adesanya has now dropped the title twice in less than 12 months, losing it to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 before winning it back in their rematch at UFC 287.

During his pre-fight media day interview, Kevin Holland was asked for his thoughts on Sean Strickland's massive upset victory. He replied:

“Congratulations to him [Sean Strickland]. You know, it’s like a boxing range is different than a kickboxing range."

He continued:

"One person’s elevating, one person’s kinda staying the same... Sometimes, people accomplish goals, and they tend to stagnate a little bit. And then you have other people over there trying to accomplish goals, and they continue to grow, you know? Strickland was trying to grow, and it showed.”

Expand Tweet