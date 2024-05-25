"This is the craziest Muay Thai fight in history" - Liam Harrison goes full insanity in comeback KO over Muangthai

The UK superstar Liam Harrison was on the brink of defeat in the first two minutes of his bantamweight Muay Thai class against Muangthai at ONE 156. Never in the history of this sport have we seen so much action take place in a single round.

Both Harrison and Muangthai literally punched each other senselessly to try and seal the win. As a result, we saw two knockdowns apiece before Liam Harrison shocked the world with a triumphant finish.

With the 'Hitman' returning to the ring at ONE 167 after a long layoff, we remember Harrison's insane comeback KO over Muangthai, earning the Muay Thai Fight of the Year award in 2022.

Check out the exact play-by-play of how the fight unfolded below:

"This is the craziest Muay Thai fight in history, but did you know it only lasted two minutes? Back in April 2022, British fan favourite, Liam Harrison took on Thai legend Muangthai in an unforgettable Muay Thai contest."

He added:

"In the first round, Muangthai took less than a minute to score his first knockdown, before quickly following up with knockdown number two seconds later. Harrison was just one knockdown away from losing the match. But what he did in the next 65 seconds left the fans speechless."

He concluded:

"He caught him! He answers back!"

Liam Harrison is set to take on Japanese rising star Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167, which will air live and for free on Friday, June 7, in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

"Holy sh**t, he's back!" Liam Harrison's imminent return at ONE 167 excites the fans as his bantamweight brawl approaches

Fight fans are ready to see another epic Muay Thai brawl when Liam Harrison collides with fellow sharpshooter Katsuki Kitano in a few weeks' time.

The UK legend didn't think he would get back into the ring after suffering a horrific leg injury that put him on the sidelines. Fortunately, he battled his way back into the game to give the fans whatever was left to give from the 'Hitman.'

Therefore, fans online are thrilled and excited to see the UK striker make his triumphant return in style.

Check out how they've reacted below:

Fan reactions