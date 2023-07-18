"This is definitely Sean Strickland bedroom" - Nina-Marie Daniele invites wild captions with UFC octagon themed bed

Nina-Marie Daniele has been grabbing headlines and making waves in recent times for her MMA-driven content. From fighter interviews to fun rapid-fire, and other segments, the UFC content creator helps reveal the fun side of fighters that may not emerge in a more structured interview.

While some people have developed a liking for her considering that her content offers a quick and concise glimpse into the personality, and preferences of a fighter. On the other hand, some of her content, like the viral interview with Sean Strickland has received significant backlash from the MMA community.

Most recently, Nina-Marie Daniele posted an image of an octagon-themed bed, inviting fans to come up with creative captions on Twitter.

One fan hilariously claimed that the bed belonged to Sean Strickland:

"This is definitely Sean Strickland's bedroom."

Nina-Marie Daniele invites wild captions [Images via: @ninamdrama on Twitter]

Nina-Marie Daniele asks UFC legend Don Frye if he's related to Sean Strickland

UFC legend Don Frye recently found himself in an unexpected situation during an interview with MMA content creator Nina-Marie Daniele.

Renowned for her overtly sexual questions, Daniele aimed to elicit an amusing reaction by suggesting a familial connection between Frye and controversial UFC middleweight Sean Strickland. She went on to inquire Frye about the possibility of having an unknown child.

Don Frye was clearly caught off-guard by Daniele's question, and responded in disbelief asking her:

"What kind of questions you ask me, lady? How would I know if I have them if I don't know them?"

Daniele previously received backlash for her interview with Sean Strickland where the American claimed that he allows Daniele to interview him for her Instagram fanbase and perceived sex appeal. Meanwhile, Daniele has taken the criticism in stride, asserting that she's in the MMA content generation space for the long haul.