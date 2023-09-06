"This the deluxe edition?" - Dillon Danis' UFC 5 cover featuring Dana White and Nina Agdal sparks hilarious memefest

In a recent turn of events, Dillon Danis has now brought UFC president Dana White into his social media beef with internet sensation Logan Paul and his fiancee, Nina Agdal.

The official cover stars for the new UFC 5 video game were recently revealed. UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski and former flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko graced the cover of the video game while middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was on the cover of the deluxe edition of the game.

Expand Tweet

Danis posted his own version of the poster for the UFC 5 video game on social media that featured photoshopped pictures of Dana White and Nina Agdal on it.

Expand Tweet

The post drew reactions from several fans who took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the doctored image.

One individual asked if the cover posted by 'El Jefe' was for the deluxe version of the game.

"This is the deluxe edition?"

Another individual shared that if the photoshopped picture was indeed the real cover for the video game, they would buy it even though they are not into the UFC video games.

"Would actually be hilarious if this was it. I'd buy it and I don't even like those games."

Not all the response to Danis' post was positive. One person took a dig at 'El Jefe's sense of humor.

"This guy is so unfunny bruh. I fell like a bunch of 14 year olds are in comments with him."

There was one user who criticized Danis for attacking Agdal online and also questioned the credibility of his boxing skills.

"Does picking on women make you feel like a bigger man? Well I'm here to tell you it doesn't lol. You aren't a real boxer."

You can see a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to Dillon Danis' photoshopped cover for UFC 5

Dana White shares his thoughts on Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are set to share the boxing ring on October 14. The event, which will be headlined by a clash between KSI and Tommy Fury, will be held at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

Danis will be making his debut as a professional boxer.

UFC president Dana White was recently asked for his thoughts on the Logan Paul-Dillon Danis matchup. Going by his response, it's safe to say that the UFC president is not too excited about the fight.

"I like Logan. I like Logan, a lot. Great kid. Who in this room thinks that's a great fight? Raise your hand please if him and Dillon Danis is a great fight? I know who he's fighting. Nobody? Not one guy?" said Dana White.

Expand Tweet