"This dude is so empty inside" - Floyd Mayweather gets fan backlash for showing off his luxurious watch collection 

Some fans have aimed at Floyd Mayweather for showing off his luxurious watch collection.

'Money' is the highest-paid boxer of all time and one of the highest-paid sporting athletes ever period. Having faced names such as Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao, Mayweather has made over $100 million dollars in a single night, not once, but twice.

While he's now retired as a professional boxer, he remains a high-profile businessman. Mayweather continues to compete in exhibition boxing matches and owns a lot of real estate, and other business holdings. That's good news because he loves to collect expensive items.

In the past, Floyd Mayweather has shown off his massive yacht, car collection, and more. Recently, 'Money' took to Instagram to show his watch collection, showing off his recent pickups. The post serves as another reminder that his nickname is perfectly emblematic of the boxer himself. He's all about the money.

See Mayweather's video about his watch collection below:

Well, that's what some fans believe. In the comment section of Mayweather's latest post about his watch collection, many took shots at the boxer. While some, including UFC champion Jon Jones, liked the video, many fans didn't.

See the fan responses to Mayweather below:

[Image from @FloydMayweather's comment section on Instagram.]

Floyd Mayweather parts ways with coach Gerald Tucker

It's been a weird month for Floyd Mayweather.

'Money' is currently being blasted by fans on Instagram, but that's far from new. In the past, whenever Mayweather has made posts about his expensive items, he's faced similar comments. However, this is just more controversy for the retired boxer.

Earlier this month, his longtime coach Gerald Tucker revealed that he left Mayweather and his gym. That's big news because he's coached the legend for years, even working with other The Money Team talents as well.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, the coach stated that he left Floyd Mayweather due to financial disagreements. In the caption on the post, he stated that following their fight with John Gotti III, he wasn't paid as much as he deserved.

The coach added that he attempted to have a private conversation with the boxer, which led nowhere. As a result, Tucker is no longer working with Mayweather and the boxing legend is nowhere near his trainer. While bad news, it's an even worse look given the boxer's recent posts on Instagram showing off his extreme wealth.