"This dude makes it so easy to dislike him" - Israel Adesanya demanding ESPY's Fighter of the Year 2023 award has fans divided on Twitter

Israel Adesanya still seems to be dwelling on his UFC 287 knockout victory over Alex Pereira. It's understandable why he would feel this way; after suffering three consecutive defeats at the hands of 'Poatan', he has finally been able to exact his revenge.

According to the UFC middleweight champion, his performance at UFC 287 is worthy of several ESPY Awards (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award). Based on a screenshot of the conversation he had with his manager TJ Simpson that he recently posted on Twitter, he would have liked to take home the comeback and knockout of the year award, but would gladly settle with the 'Fighter of the Year' honors.

Israel Adesanya demanding the ESPY's Fighter of the Year 2023 award has left MMA fans divided on Twitter. One fan argued that Adesanya's antics make it simple to despise the UFC middleweight champion, given that he has defeated Alex Pereira just once in four fights:

"Finally wins 1 out of 4 matches.. wants ESPY.. this dude makes it so easy to dislike him."

"Finally wins 1 out of 4 matches.. wants ESPY.. this dude makes it so easy to dislike him."

Another fan wrote:

"He does. Takes revenge on a child, win 1 of 4 and says the rivalry is over, says the rivalry is over but then posts petty Pikachu memes directed at Poatan, his fake-ass reaction videos... Ugh."

"He does. Takes revenge on a child, win 1 of 4 and says the rivalry is over, says the rivalry is over but then posts petty Pikachu memes directed at Poatan, his fake-ass reaction videos... Ugh."

Another fan backed Israel Adesanya, arguing that overcoming a tremendous challenge against someone like Pereira qualifies him for the award:

"Great job Izzy! Few could have climbed that mountain. Alex was no small task to get back the belt. Kooodo's."

"Great job Izzy! Few could have climbed that mountain. Alex was no small task to get back the belt. Kooodo's."

Check out some of the tweets below:

"Your achievement was great, but can't sleep on Moreno, Leon, Islam, Patchy Mix, Aljo, Tank Davis, who all arguably have better claims to FoTY."

"And I sport fly shit, I should win an ESPY"

"Best finish of all time champ no doubt"

"Champ has to take this right? No one else really in contention"

"Lol weird how he 1-1 where the fuck is the rematch we need a third one the fuck"

"Jones already took it and will probably stempel it whit Stipe."

UFC president Dana White confirms Israel Adesanya's next fight

Israel Adesanya re-captured the UFC middleweight throne with a stunning second-round knockout victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287. With that, 'The Last Stylebender' defeated all top-ranked middleweight contenders and is now in the hunt for a fresh challenge.

Immediately, the question arose as to who will be next for the Nigerian-born Kiwi. Interestingly, UFC president Dana White has now offered fans some clarity on the same. In July, former champion Robert Whittaker will face the surging South African Dricus du Plessis in a title eliminator, as announced by White.

"On Saturday, July 8 at UFC 290, we have a middleweight title eliminator. [Dricus] Du Plessis has won seven straight fights and finished six of them. The winner of that fight will fight Adesanya later this year. That fight is targeted for Sydney, Australia."

Israel Adesanya did not mention Dricus du Plessis by name at the UFC 287 post-fight press conference, but he stated that he intends to make the surging contender pay for recent comments questioning his African heritage.

