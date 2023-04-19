"This the same dude tryna clown Izzy for liking anime?" - Fans react to Sean Strickland's "questionable" relationship with ChatGPT

Sean Strickland recently posted an Instagram story of him using the popular artificial intelligence-based chatbot ChatGPT to get some answers. The outspoken middleweight seemed impressed with the technology and posted a picture of his conversation with the AI.

He captioned the post:

"I'm starting to develop a questionable relationship with ChatGPT... She's actually a great listener. She actually cares about what I have to say and helps me with my ideas."

Screenshot from r/UFC

Considering Sean Strickland's explicit aversion to modernity, fans were taken aback by his candidness about liking conversing with a robot. After 'Tarzan's Instagram story was posted on a UFC subreddit, fans and Redditors made their opinions known in the post's comments section.

One fan questioned Strickland's repeated jibes at Israel Adesanya's love of anime:

"This the same dude tryna clown Izzy for liking anime?"

Another fan found the middleweight fighter's conversation with ChatGPT interesting and stated:

"Vibrating motors for a pill dispenser project, interesting conversation topic."

One Redditor joked:

"That laptop has seen some shit."

Another user speculated on Strickland's original to the AI model and wrote:

"Hey ChatGPT, how come I keep saying “I have a desire to kill people,” but then I fight like a pu**y in the octagon? -Sean Strickland."

One fan reminded Sean Strickland of the movie Her (2013) and wrote:

"Her was released ten years ago, Sean."

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshots from r/UFC subreddit

Sean Strickland next fight: 'Tarzan' responds to Belal Muhammad's callout

Sean Strickland and Belal Muhammad recently went at each other after 'Remember The Name' stated his desire to fight the polarizing middleweight.

Despite Muhammad going on a nine-fight unbeaten streak and beating some of the top contenders in the division, it seems Colby Covington is next in line to face welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

At the UFC 287 presser, Muhammad stated that rather than waiting for a title shot, he'd prefer a move up to middleweight to fight someone he dislikes, naming Strickland as his main target. He also berated the controversial middleweight for being unlikeable.

Strickland did not take kindly to these statements and fired back by bringing up a previous run-in they had at the UFC's Performance Institute. He tweeted:

"I hate" ask his boys to post what happened at the pi. You got the video. Me, "Yo @bullyb170, you ran your mouth. I'm in the cage if you want to man up and handle this, I'm here." Him quietly looking around for help as he walked away. Had your chance, and you were a p*ssy about it."

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA



Me "Yo



Him quiet looking around for helped as he walked away.



Had your chance and you were a pussy about it MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



"I hate" ask his boys to post what happen at the pi. You got the video. Me "Yo @bullyb170 you ran you're mouth, I'm in the cage if you want to man up and handle this I'm here" Him quiet looking around for helped as he walked away. Had your chance and you were a pussy about it

