"This exhibition gonna be an execution" - Fans react to Mike Tyson's latest training footage ahead of Jake Paul fight 

Fans recently gave their take on Mike Tyson's latest training footage ahead of his fight against Jake Paul.

Tyson is set to face Paul in a boxing match, which will be streamed live on Netflix. The fight is scheduled for July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Fans were sent into a frenzy on social media earlier today when 'Iron Mike' posted a new workout video. Ever since the fight was announced last month, Tyson has been posting videos of himself working out on social media.

Tyson recently took to X and uploaded a video of himself working the pads in a gym with renowned striking coach Rafael Cordeiro.

Check out the post below:

The clip quickly garnered a lot of attention, and fans flooded the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''This exhibition gonna be an execution''

Another fan, who was skeptical of the bout, wrote:

''Let's face it, everything seems staged these days. The real question is, do you believe anyone has the influential power to orchestrate a match where @MikeTyson loses to @jakepaul ?''

Other fans made fun of Paul, commenting:

''Ummm... you're probably going to put him 6 ft under''

''Jake Paul about to fight the final boss of punch out''

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Mike Tyson's post on X

Paul recently faced Ryan Bourland on March 2 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan. The 27-year-old knocked out his opponent in the first round, improving his record to 9-1.

On the other hand, Tyson has not fought professionally since 2005. However, 'Iron' faced fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match on Nov. 28, 2020, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The bout went the distance and ended in a split draw.

Jake Paul issues a warning to Mike Tyson

Jake Paul issued a warning to Mike Tyson after the latter posted a video of his sparring on social media.

'The Problem Child' clapped back at Tyson on X, warning the boxing icon not to underestimate him in their upcoming fight. The celebrity YouTuber, who is now a boxer, is excited to take on Tyson's strong blows. He wrote:

"Can't wait for it to be me to Mikey. Just like everyone else, you are underestimating me. And I f**king love that."

Check out Jake Paul's response below:

