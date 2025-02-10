  • home icon
  "This is far from the end" - Lito Adiwang vows stronger showing in the future after falling short against Keito Yamakita

“This is far from the end” - Lito Adiwang vows stronger showing in the future after falling short against Keito Yamakita

By Vince Richards
Modified Feb 10, 2025 11:51 GMT
Lito Adiwang (left) and Keito Yamakita (right). [Photo from ONE Championship]
Lito Adiwang (left) and Keito Yamakita (right). [Photo from ONE Championship]

Lito Adiwang isn't letting a setback stop him from chasing ONE Championship gold.

The Filipino spitfire fell short against Keito Yamakita via unanimous decision in their strawweight MMA contest at ONE Fight Night 28 this past weekend at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Taking to Instagram, Adiwang wrote about the heartbreaking defeat and how it wasn't the outcome he wanted following a lengthy spell dealing with injuries.

Adiwang, nevertheless, promised to come back stronger and show off the form that made him one of the most electrifying strawweight MMA fighters on the planet.

"To my family and friends—your unwavering support means everything to me. No matter what happens inside that ring, knowing that I have all of you behind me pushes me to keep going," posted Lito Adiwang.

He added:

"This may not have been the result we wanted, but this is far from the end. I promise to come back stronger, learn from this experience, and continue the grind. This is just the beginning, and I will keep pushing forward to reach greater heights. A huge thank you to everyone. On to the next! Thunder Kid will be back! ⚡️"

Adiwang was sidelined for most of 2024 when he got injured in training following his win over Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19.

That pent-up excitement looked to be released against Yamakita, with Adiwang landing some laser-like strikes in the opening moments of the match.

Yamakita, however, used his crippling wrestling to bring the fight to the ground and effectively neutralize Adiwang's advantage on the feet for the unanimous decision win.

Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can watch replays of ONE Fight Night 28 on-demand for free.

Lito Adiwang sees the value in proper recovery after lengthy bout with injury

Lito Adiwang was in fine form after he recovered from a knee injury in March 2022.

Going on a three-fight winning streak, Adiwang was riding high following his dominant victory over Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19 in early 2024.

Lito Adiwang then went straight to training to continue his momentum, but disaster struck when he got injured in camp and was forced to the sidelines to recover.

He told ONE Championship in an interview that the episode was a learning moment for him, and gave him a new perspective on taking things a bit easy.

"It’s still a good thing. It means the training is really intense as we get close to the fight, but we can’t really avoid those things sometimes. I just have to be mindful to not be too eager to come back.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
