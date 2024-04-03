"This is your fight" - Fans split between two-sport champ Regian Eersel, French star Alexis Nicolas in looming world title clash

Fight fans are divided between Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas ahead of their world title clash at ONE Fight Night 21.

The Surinames world champion will put his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title on the line this Friday, April 5, against surging French superstar 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

As the countdown begins, the fans are growing more and more relentless to see how the fight between the two unbeaten strikers will play out in the main event.

Commenting on the newest poster ONE Championship released of Eersel and Nicolas, the fans bolstered their support for the European-based strikers with the following admiration online:

Fan comments

Fan comments #2

ONE Fight Night 21 airs live and for free on Amazon Prime Video on April 5 for North American subscribers in Canada and the US.

Regian Eersel believes French adversary Alexis Nicolas will struggle with his unrelenting pressure and aggression

Up until today, no one has been able to match Regian Eersel's fight-ending offense in ONE Championship.

Eersel's 65 career bouts have prepared him for almost any type of striker in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. Moreover, there is a reason why he's one of the longest-reigning world champions under the ONE banner.

It's very clear that he manages pressure very well and knows how to use his natural height and length to his advantage. Eersel, who also holds the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title, has also defended his kickboxing throne multiple times in both sports, making him the toughest competitor to beat in any shape or form.

Despite looking forward to fighting a new type of striker in Alexis Nicolas, 'The Immortal' fears that Nicolas will struggle to keep up with his pace.

Speaking to ONE, the 31-year-old veteran said:

"My biggest advantage I think is my experience, my pressure going forward, and my aggression. I think he will struggle with that. I would say I'm a different kind of fighter. I am really going to put the pressure on him, and he will feel it."

Poll : Will Regian Eersel remain an undefeated kickboxing champion at ONE Friday Fights 58? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion