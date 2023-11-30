“This fight is going to raise my stock” – Luke Lessei committed to putting on a show vs Jo Nattawut

American Muay Thai standout Luke Lessei is ready to take full advantage of the opportunity that ONE Championship has given him.

On December 8, the Dubuque, Iowa native will leave behind his quiet city of 60,000 for the bright lights of the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. While there, ‘The Chef’ will make his promotional debut as he meets ONE veteran and former WMC Muay Thai world champion ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut.

Making his promotional debut against a top-five ranked contender who has shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the sport, Luke Lessei knows that this fight is an incredible opportunity to raise his own stock, win or lose. He said in a recent interview:

“With this particular fight against Jo Nattawat, who is a ranked contender - his last fight was for the title in ONE Championship - and I’m fighting him for my debut, no matter what this fight is going to raise my stock."

Luke Lessei believes there is more pressure on his opponent than on himself

Luke Lessei recognizes that there is an immense amount of pressure on him going into what will be the biggest fight of his career thus far. But the 27-year-old prospect believes that his opponent, Jo Nattawut, will be under a bit more pressure after losing two of his last three matchups.

“So I think overall, more pressure is on him, but in my mind, all the pressure is on me because it’s the biggest fight of my life so far,” he said.

Nattawut goes into the bout with back-to-back losses, though, to be fair, those came against two of the promotion’s most dangerous strikers, Chingiz Allazov and Tawanchai.

Will ‘Smokin’ Jo bounce back and spoil Luke Lessei’s big night, or will the kid from the Hawkeye state score the upset and introduce himself to the world?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, December 8.