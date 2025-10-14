“This fight is one I absolutely cannot lose” - Takeru says he needs to beat Denis Puric to earn Rodtang rematch

Former three-division K-1 Champion Takeru Segawa of Japan feels his back is against the wall in his redemption bout at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.‘The Natural Born Krusher’ will fight in front of his devoted Japanese fans anew on November 16, where he’ll face dangerous veteran Denis Puric at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.For the 34-year-old superstar seeking vindication, losing again on home soil is unforgivable.Takeru expressed in a pre-event interview with ONE Championship:&quot;I've had many injuries and setbacks since joining ONE. Overcoming those and fighting Rodtang again is what I want. By getting revenge, I want to show that if you don't give up, dreams and goals can come true. That's what I want to share with everyone through my fights. This fight is one I absolutely cannot lose.”Takeru has been consumed by vengeance after a devastating first-round KO loss to Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172 in March.He also fell short against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at the Ariake Arena last year. The number two-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender has always taken his losses personally, especially when they happen in Japan.The Team Vasileus representative hasn't celebrated victory on home soil since 2021, and he’s out to flip the script at ONE 173. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTakeru says a knockout victory is the best way to redeem himselfTakeru Segawa is all about giving fans a show in victory or defeat. Then again, 'The Natural Born Krusher' wants vindication by doing what he does best.At ONE 173, the Japanese striker will be out to make a statement by taking out the extremely tough Denis Puric.&quot;Last time, the fight ended quickly, so I want to erase that impression. I want to show the Japanese fans the best fight and a KO victory,” he told ONE.Keep following Sportskeeda for ONE 173 updates. Check onefc.com for local broadcast information.