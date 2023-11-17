"This fight scares Funk, and that’s what excites Funk" - Aljamain Sterling justifies decision to fight Max Holloway at featherweight

Aljamain Sterling is coming off a disheartening second-round TKO loss to Sean O'Malley. The defeat, which took place at UFC 292, also lost 'Funk Master' his bantamweight title. Now, after sitting on the loss, it appears he is fully committed to a fight at featherweight and against Max Holloway.

Before facing O'Malley, Sterling had outlined plans to venture up a division to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight title. Unfortunately, for Aljamain Sterling, that fight never took place, as the loss to Sean O'Malley and the loss of his status as a champion derailed his plans.

With Volkanovski no longer interested in welcoming Sterling to the 145-pound division, 'Funk Master' focused his efforts on campaigning for a bantamweight title rematch with Sean O'Malley, which was unsuccessful, as 'Sugar' has since been booked for a UFC 299 title.

Now, it seems Aljamain Sterling will face Max Holloway in his UFC featherweight debut. Sterling officially announced his desire for the fight on X/Twitter, claiming that it renders him fearful and excites him, so it will motivate him:

"Some people avoid the biggest fights, I run towards them. We are not all the same. Max challenged Poirier for the Interim belt, and this feels like me challenging him for an Interim belt. This fight scares Funk, and that’s what excites Funk to bring the best version of Funk, and I believe Funk can get it done!"

His desire to beat the best will drive him to take on Max Holloway, who has been unbeatable, besides his trilogy with Alexander Volkanovski, at featherweight. While the UFC has not officially booked the two to fight, fans will undoubtedly rejoice once they do.

Aljamain Sterling's last pre-fight UFC title win

Aljamain Sterling has been a part of the UFC bantamweight title scene since 2021 when he dethroned Petr Yan for the divisional crown via disqualification. But what of his last win before his ascension to the bantamweight championship side of things? He last faced Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250.

It ranks as his most impressive performance, which saw Sterling quickly mount Sandhagen's back, submitting him with a rear-naked choke within a minute of the first round to earn a title shot.