“This fight was wild” - Fans can’t get enough of the kickboxing classic between Superlek, Takeru in Tokyo

ONE Championship kicked off 2024 with a battle between two of the greatest strikers on the planet — reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Japanese legend Takeru Segawa.

The two combat sports icons stepped inside the ring at Ariake Arena in Tokyo to headline a star-studded ONE 165 event. Needless to say, the two warriors did not disappoint, delivering a brutal five-round war that saw ‘The Kicking Machine’ walk away with his hand raised via a unanimous decision victory.

Taking to the comments section on Instagram, ONE Championship fans shared their appreciation for the epic war that Superlek and ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ delivered, writing:

“My leg woulda came off a long time ago”

“If Takeru started checking those low kicks he for sure would have won”

“This fight was WILD. 🙌 To both fighters. Legendary.”

“That’s some insane durability. Hardly checked any of those kicks and still could walk.”

“Brutal, a lot of you don't understand how much those kick hurt and to get kicked several times like that, oh hell no 😦”

“Respect to Takeru after this fight 👏”

Is ‘The Iron Man’ next for Takeru Segawa following his epic encounter with Rodtang?

After taking some time off to recover from a nasty leg injury sustained during their Fight of the Year contender, Takeru Segawa is back in the gym and getting ready for his highly anticipated return to the Circle.

No official announcements have been made, but all signs currently point toward Takeru’s next opponent, which is none other than ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The pair were originally supposed to square off at ONE 165, but the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion was forced to withdraw due to an injury. Closing in on a full bill of health himself, it’s just a matter of time before we see the fight that fans have fantasized about for years.

