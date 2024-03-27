"This fight will be better" - Superbon says "exciting" Marat Grigorian rematch could outdo their first encounter

Superbon Singha Mawynn couldn't have chosen a better dance partner than Marat Girgorian for his second chance at a kickboxing crown.

The Thai superstar will enter his third competitive bout on April 5 this year since surrendering his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title to reigning world champion 'Chinga' Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6.

Positioning himself into interim title contention following a second-round knockout against Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11, Superbon is on the verge of world champion status against a familiar foe.

Excited by the prospect of locking horns with Armenian superstar Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand, Superbon told ONE:

"I would say I'm really excited to go up against Marat again and I'm sure this fight will be better or the same [as the first fight]. We already know each other's style and this sure gives it more excitement."

The two kickboxing giants crossed paths twice during their eminent rise to superstardom. The first time they met was at Kunlun Fight in 2018, with Grigorian walking away with a first-round knockout.

The rematch took place in ONE Championship at ONE X, with Superbon avenging his loss in technical fashion by way of decision. Now, at ONE Friday Fights 58, both men will have the chance to settle the score and establish who the superior kickboxer is once and for all.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live on April 5 across ONE Championship's digital channels.

Superbon hypes up fans with latest training footage with Trainer Gae

Superbon showed off his skills this week with another impressive training video for all the fight fans.

The 33-year-old Thai icon put on one heck of a workout session at his training facility in Thailand to focus on all core elements of kickboxing.

In his latest Instagram video, Superbon is seen working on his cardio and power outpour with Trainer Gae, practicing leg kicks, teep kicks, and jabs.

Fans online shared nothing but their support for the former world champ, growing with more anticipation every day for Superbon's return.

Here are some of their comments below:

