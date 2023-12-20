“This game will be traded fiercely” – Superbon predicts a full-on war versus Tawanchai for featherweight Muay Thai gold

Former undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Thai icon Superbon Singha Mawynn, knows his all-important next fight will set the tone for his career moving forward. As such, the 33-year-old veteran is entering his next bout cautiously, especially against such a dangerous opponent.

Superbon is set to lock horns with the reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, fellow Thai warrior Tawanchai PK Saenchai, in the main event at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22.

The winner will be the sole owner of the featherweight Muay Thai strap.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superbon said he is well aware of Tawanchai’s vaunted power, and knows that one mistake could be deadly. At the same time, Superbon added that he also has the power to end this fight early, if the opportunity presents itself.

Superbon said:

“I’m sure we are going to trade, but we both have to be careful with each other's weapons. Because if anyone misses it first, he could be knocked out immediately. But if no one misses, this game will be traded fiercely.”

Needless to say, fans fully expect this showdown to be one for the ages, and Superbon looks to deliver the goods.

Superbon on the cusp of becoming a ONE world champion again

Superbon Singha Mawynn previously held the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title. He surrendered the belt to Azerbaijani-Belarusian superstar Chingiz Allazov earlier this year.

If he defeats Tawanchai, the 33-year-old is a ONE world champion once more. Can he do it? We will soon find out.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.