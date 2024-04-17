"This guy is such a casual" - Fans troll popular YouTuber after he apologizes for picking against Max Holloway

Max Holloway's all-time great performance at UFC 300 yielded not just the greatest knockout of 2024 so far, but served his detractors a helping of humble pie.

Most notably, True Geordie, a YouTuber and podcaster, was forced to eat his words as he issued a public apology for underestimating Holloway.

Many were under the impression that 'Blessed' would have been outgunned in a striking bout with a puncher as powerful as Justin Gaethje. This was especially the case given the optics of the legendary Hawaiian's last lightweight excursion, which saw him get handed a crushing beating by Dustin Poirier.

Check out True Geordie's apology to Max Holloway:

Naturally, True Geordie's apology caused numerous fans to flock to the comment section of his YouTube video with mockery and derision.

One fan branded the YouTuber's pre-UFC 300 claim "weird."

"Your skepticism of Max was weird considering he's broken almost every single strikes thrown record, beat Aldo twice, and is seemingly in the top 3 of most successful featherweights of all time."

Others poked fun at him for not knowing that Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka has already taken place and that it was, in fact, 'Poatan's' last fight prior to facing Jamahal Hill.

"You're right, Jiri vs Pereira would be a really fun fight. That's why they already did that one in literally their last fight at UFC 295"

Another fan simply declared him a casual follower of the sport.

"Who is more BMF than Conor McGregor? This guy is such a casual."

One comment pointed out the magnitude of Holloway's win and the moment he had created.

"I guarantee you every fighter dreams of doing what Max did during those last 10 seconds. Greatest moment in UFC history for me, easily."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to TrueGeordie's apology to Max Holloway

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that True Geordie has found himself negatively associated with a UFC fighter. He previously engaged Conor McGregor in a back-and-forth.

Max Holloway has his sights set on Ilia Topuria

In the aftermath of his UFC 300 win, newly minted BMF champion Max Holloway called out reigning featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

While he also entertained a possible lightweight title fight, he specifically aims to take on the Georgian-Spaniard, describing his future foe as a 'matador in fear of the bull'.

With no other strong contenders for the title, the matchup makes sense.

Given how eager he is to test Topuria as a fighter, as well as the fact that he has lost his last two featherweight title fights, Holloway will likely step into the octagon knowing that it may very well be his last chance at becoming champion again.

