“This guy should be detained” - Fans react to Andrew Tate claiming he was “coerced” into doing Piers Morgan interview

Piers Morgan and Andrew Tate, two highly controversial personalities, recently caught up with each other for an interview.

Given their status and reputation, there has been a lot of promotion and build-up for the release of the interview. Piers Morgan took to X to share a trailer.

At one point in the trailer, Tate can be seen saying:

"I was coerced into this interview!"

While the context of his words are unclear, and it is common practice to splice together quotes to create an exciting trailer, fans still took to social media to react to Andrew Tate's words.

Here are the reactions:

"This guy should be detained!! He's not a well man! Utter nonsense coming from his mouth."

"Somehow, he's "breaking" the internet again. Would love to watch."

"You are not on the Tate level Piers"

"Pierce does know how to make headlines!"

"This is going to be entertaining, looking forward to it!"

Fans react to Piers Morgan's post

Andrew Tate tweets on vaccines, brands doctors "clowns"

Andrew Tate has previously gone back and forth on the topic of vaccines. Initially, he was against them. However, a year or so later, he admitted to wanting to take the vaccine.

Now, in a bizarre turn of events, Tate has taken to X to slam those who took the vaccine for COVID-19. He wrote:

"Haven’t been to the doctor even once since Covid. Those clowns believed in the vaccine. How can I trust them ever again? All those years of studying and you’re still stupid. I’ll fix myself with sleep, water, onion soup. Maybe a b**wjob. Bam. Back in action."

While it's unclear what prompted Tate to change his mind once again, it isn't altogether surprising to see what he has to say on the subject. Perhaps the interview with Piers Morgan will reveal more information on the topic.