"This guy just refuses to improve" - Fans react to Dillon Danis' latest sparring footage as fight against KSI nears

Dillon Danis has not competed in mixed martial arts in nearly six years. His most recent combat sports appearance came in October 2023 when he made his professional boxing debut and suffered a sixth-round disqualification loss to social media personality Logan Paul.

The former submission grappler is set to return to the ring later this month as he faces YouTuber KSI at X Series 21 – Unfinished Business. IFN Boxing shared footage of Danis sparring in preparation for the bout, captioning the post:

"‼️ Sparring footage of Dillon Danis ahead of his bout against KSI on March 29th 🥊 [Via - @AlexPereiraUFC ’s IG]"

Check out the footage of Dillon Danis' sparring below:

While many fans shared their reaction to the footage, @StocktonSlap3 claimed that Danis refuses to improve his boxing:

"This guy just refuses to improve"

@PascalLogic believed that the former Bellator star looks better than previously:

"He looks better. But He’s exhausted. You can tell by the deep breaths This probably at the very end of sparring I know he’s not super famous, but he probably has people doing round robin sparring on him helping him to prepare & give special treatment Also, Danis would beat Slim"

@brydge_mit27821 predicted that Danis would be knocked out:

"He’s gonna get knocked out no questions asked he could train with Tyson Fury or Agit Kabayel and still loose"

@oralegueyerz noted that Danis should be training with a boxing coach:

"Training for a boxing fight with MMA coaches will always be the downfall of these guys trying to crossover. You would think it’s common sense to hire a boxing coach"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

KSI claims Conor McGregor does not support Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis first garnered attention in the mixed martial arts world, helping Conor McGregor prepare for his UFC 202 clash with Nate Diaz. While the two have remained friends since, KSI claimed that 'The Notorious' does not support his former training partner.

In a post shared to his X account on Tuesday, Danis' upcoming opponent posted:

"Conor McGregor, your best friend, doesn't give a shit about you. When was the last time he supported you in the public eye lol? I bet you can't even get him to tweet that he's backing you for your fight hahaha. He'd much rather be racist and suck off his cigar than tweet about you @dillondanis"

Check out KSI's X post on Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor below:

Danis recently expressed that he was bothered by McGregor taking a picture with Logan Paul at the inauguration of Donald Trump. He noted that the two discussed it offline and have since moved on.

