"This guy needs a belt" - Fans demand ONE world title shot for Kyrgyz stunner Akbar Abdullaev after nasty KO of Halil Amir

Fans are demanding a world title shot for Kygryz striker Akbar Abdullaev after watching his undefeated streak rise to eleven at ONE Fight Night 22. The 26-year-old rising star has certainly created a commotion these last few months with his quick finishing abilities in MMA.

Last Friday, he made an even bigger impression in defeating an equally ruthless and flawless performer in 'No Mercy' Halil Amir, to score major world title implications.

Check out Abdullaev's nasty second-round KO of Halil Amir below:

Abdullaev's KO has resonated with the fans online, with one of them reading:

"This guy needs a belt @onechampionship organize a fight @akbar.abdullaev.mma he's worthy".

Fans pillaged the comments section on Instagram with the following reactions below:

Rewatch the full fight replay, and all other ONE Fight Night 22 events on Amazon Prime Video.

"I'm feeling great!" - Akbar Abdullaev collects his third $50K performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 22

Akbar 'Bakal' Abdullaev can't distinguish between what's a dream and what's reality after collecting his third straight performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 22.

The Kygryz standout is 150K richer than when he first started fighting under the promotion last year. He collected his first bonus in March 2023 against South Korea's Oh Ho Taek at ONE Fight Night 8 and then capped it off with another first-round stoppage against Ecuador's Aaron Canarte to collect his second 50K at ONE Fight Night 12.

Grinning from ear to ear, Abdullaev commented on this incredible achievement and uncommon phenomenon at the post-event interviews below:

"Im feeling great, Im feeling great. I'm feeling the best, you know like, it's like a dream now. Like, I'm feeling [like I'm] in a dream."