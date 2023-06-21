"This guy's on crack man" - Nate Diaz calling for yet another stipulation change in Jake Paul fight sparks hilarious reactions from fans

Throughout his career, Nate Diaz has proved to be a formidable personality, evident from his numerous clashes with the UFC top brass. Now, as he prepares to face Jake Paul in a boxing bout later this year, Diaz embraces a new role as a co-promoter under his combat sports organization, Real Fight Inc.

Over the years, Diaz's indomitable spirit and willingness to advocate for his rights have yielded extraordinary results. Notably, he spearheaded the creation of the coveted 'BMF' championship and successfully negotiated the first-ever, co-main event, non-title, five-round fight in the UFC (against Leon Edwards at UFC 263).

While Diaz was expected to challenge Jake Paul in an eight-round boxing bout, 'The Problem Child' has raised the stakes by making the bout a 10-round encounter, taking into account Diaz's famed cardio and endurance.

Most Valuable Promotions @MostVpromotions It’s official: Nate Diaz requested, Jake Paul agreed and the Texas Athletic Commission approved. 10 rounds, 185 pounds, 10oz gloves. Saturday August 5th #PaulDiaz It’s official: Nate Diaz requested, Jake Paul agreed and the Texas Athletic Commission approved. 10 rounds, 185 pounds, 10oz gloves. Saturday August 5th #PaulDiaz https://t.co/hZeir1apDL

Nate Diaz, astute in the art of psychological warfare, took to Twitter to issue a response to the announcement, asserting his willingness to engage in a six-round bout.

"This guy's on crack man. First, he was saying 12 rounds so they changed it to 10 for him then he said he's good with 8 which was the original plan before he said any of that, and now he's saying 6."

silversteelbox @silversteelbox @NateDiaz209 This guy's on crack man 🤣first he was saying 12 rounds so they changed it to 10 for him then he said he's good with 8 which was the original plan before he said any of that, and now he's saying 6 🤣 @NateDiaz209 This guy's on crack man 🤣first he was saying 12 rounds so they changed it to 10 for him then he said he's good with 8 which was the original plan before he said any of that, and now he's saying 6 🤣

"You make this whole round sh*t such a confusing thing man as you are the only one who makes me not be hyped for this event anymore."

max + kemina @Christo95716902 @NateDiaz209 you make this whole round shit so coufed thing man as you the only one make me not be hype for this event anymore as i was after the press promo of sad of what you not know of you doing nate as you go from 10 you really agree to today of oriagn and now 8 to fine with now 6 you L @NateDiaz209 you make this whole round shit so coufed thing man as you the only one make me not be hype for this event anymore as i was after the press promo of sad of what you not know of you doing nate as you go from 10 you really agree to today of oriagn and now 8 to fine with now 6 you L

"Old and gassed. All that weed catching up."

Mario_Yamasaki @Snuff_a_Smutt



All that weed catching up 🫶🏻 @NateDiaz209 Old and gassed.All that weed catching up 🫶🏻 @NateDiaz209 Old and gassed. All that weed catching up 🫶🏻💚

Kenny Okoye🇳🇬 @TruthfulUfcFan

How is the guy known for toughness and endurance asking for less rounds @NateDiaz209 Paul asking for 10 Diaz asking for 6?How is the guy known for toughness and endurance asking for less rounds @NateDiaz209 Paul asking for 10 Diaz asking for 6?How is the guy known for toughness and endurance asking for less rounds

Aman_ade @Aman_ade247 @NateDiaz209 Bro, u scared or something of a YouTuber @NateDiaz209 Bro, u scared or something of a YouTuber

Alex Downard @downard_alex @NateDiaz209 As a Diaz fan this is just sad to see. @NateDiaz209 As a Diaz fan this is just sad to see.

Tyler @Tyler65411543 @NateDiaz209 What happened to you being in Shape Nate? @NateDiaz209 What happened to you being in Shape Nate?

max + kemina @Christo95716902 @NateDiaz209 nate as you losse in less rounds anyway due to your easy scar face can be open each of lot of pressre of in ufc of a lot of top guys in the wars you have of boxing different of with the gloves and onces jake lands any big shot on you of right hand left you going to sleep jake w @NateDiaz209 nate as you losse in less rounds anyway due to your easy scar face can be open each of lot of pressre of in ufc of a lot of top guys in the wars you have of boxing different of with the gloves and onces jake lands any big shot on you of right hand left you going to sleep jake w

American boxer Regis Prograis claims to be impressed by Nate Diaz's boxing skills

WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis recently shed light on his sparring session with former UFC star Nate Diaz. Prograis, who successfully defended his title against Danielito Zorrilla this past Saturday in New Orleans, commented on Diaz's boxing skills in an earlier interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.

While Prograis was impressed by the Stockton native's boxing skills considering his base in MMA, 'Rougarou' recognizes that Diaz will have a hard time getting the victory considering the substantial size advantage that Jake Paul possesses. According to Prograis:

“He was super tough. I kind of knew that already. I knew Nate Diaz, I knew his reputation, so I knew he was going to be real tough. That’s kind of what it was. We just went and locked horns and tried to kill each other. For sure [I was impressed]. I’ve sparred with a lot of MMA fighters, I spend a lot of time in Brazil, and their hands are just not that good. Nate Diaz’s hands were fairly OK."

However, Prograis added:

“Size-wise, Jake Paul is so much bigger. He’s naturally a 200-pound person. If they were the same size, even if Jake Paul had maybe 10 pounds on him, I would give it all to Nate Diaz. If they were the same size, I would give it to Nate Diaz but the size difference is huge. That’s a big, big difference."

Catch Regis Prograis' comments below (14:20):

