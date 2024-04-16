"This guy’s crazy, man" - Bo Nickal brushes off criticism of Khamzat Chimaev's UFC 300 performance and vows to dominate him in potential fight

Bo Nickal recently reacted to Khamzat Chimaev criticizing his performance at UFC 300 and noted that what he believes would transpire if they met inside the octagon.

The former NCAA Division I National wrestling champion has been viewed as one of the next big stars for the UFC, which has been proven to be the case in his performances inside the octagon. He continued his winning streak this past Saturday by earning a second-round submission win over Cody Brundage to improve his unbeaten MMA record to 6-0.

Chimaev clearly wasn't impressed by Nickal's performance, as he took to his X account and shared his thoughts on the 'Contender Series' alum's wrestling. He wrote:

"This wrestling was big bullsh*t [laughing and shake head emoji]"

'Borz's comment was brought to Nickal's attention during the post-fight press conference and the American responded by highlighting a major difference between their respective records. He mentioned that he believes he will finish him when they eventually fight:

"This guy's crazy, man...It's easy to be critical and it's easy to be critical of me, a guy with less experience but at the end of the day, I'm getting finishes, this guy's winning decisions. And, he's gassing out at the end of rounds, I'm widening the gap. So [if] we ever fight, he's coming out hot but I'm probably winning first round, second round, third round against this dude and widening the gap." [4:20 - 4:50]

It will be interesting to see whether Chimaev responds to Nickal's claims and whether they do in fact cross paths inside the octagon in the future.

UFC 300 marked Bo Nickal's longest career fight

UFC 300 was a historic night for the promotion and also marked the longest fight of Bo Nickal's MMA career so far.

Nickal fought Cody Brundage in the opening bout of the UFC 300 main card and submitted him at 3:38 of the second round. This was the first time in his career that his bout made it past the first round, which provided a glimpse into how he performs later into a fight.

Nickal's previous bouts all ended via stoppage in the first round and prior to UFC 300, his longest bout was his submission win over Jamie Pickett at 2:54 of the first round.

