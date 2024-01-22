“This guy is so scared” - Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ pricey terms for potential Saudi Arabia showdown triggers mixed reactions from fans

Amid fight negotiations, Gervonta Davis has named his price to fight in Saudi Arabia.

Responding to a fan comment on social media, Davis claimed that the Saudi Arabian representatives would need to incentivize him to fight there. He jokingly claimed that he would require two Ferraris from the nation to compete on their land.

Though Davis did not tweet Saudi advisor Turki Alashikh by name, many assumed the post was a message to him.

Davis did not state what Alashikh or the Saudi Arabian government did to upset him but seemed to imply that he has no intentions of ever traveling to the country to box.

Fan reactions ranged with some in support of Davis with others criticizing the champion for his refusal. As fans have quickly realized, Saudi Arabia has become a staple of boxing due to the nation's recent string of hosting major events.

Some fans even concluded that Davis was scared to leave the United States.

Many fans who chose to comment appeared to believe that the recently-committed Muslim did not want to fight Devin Haney.

Other fans commented:

"Translation: 'They want me to fight Devin Haney' 💀🤦‍♂️"

"2 Ferraris?? That's ashtray change to them. They spend that in a second"

"Don't worry about it, nobody gonna offer him any Ferrari, if he not fight with an Instagram celebrity he don't sell more than 200k PPVs"

"Just say you don't want to fight"

Check out more fan reactions to Gervonta Davis' tweet below:

Is Gervonta 'Tank' Davis now Abdul Wahid?

On Christmas Eve, 2023, Gervonta Davis announced his decision to fully commit to Islam for the remainder of his life.

In part of the announcement, it was reported that Davis had embraced the new name, Abdul Wahid. Davis has confirmed the report but has not legally changed his name nor appears to have any intention to do so. The WBA lightweight champion still has his social media handles using his birth name.

The boxer currently goes by both names, having earned a reputation with fans as Gervonta Davis.