"This is the guy tweeting at the BMF right now" - Fans react to Conor McGregor's rendition of 'Country Roads' while drinking stout

Conor McGregor is well-known for his combat sports accomplishments as well as his entrepreneurial prowess. The MMA icon has achieved incredible success in the commercial drink industry, particularly in the realm of alcoholic beverages.

McGregor's latest success in that regard is said to be his Forged Irish Stout, which was initially popularized by him at his Black Forge Inn in his native Ireland. 'The Notorious' has now tweeted a video of himself putting forth a rendition of the popular American song 'Country Roads,' while drinking and promoting his stout brand.

The UFC megastar's tweet, which is displayed below, has elicited a myriad of reactions from the MMA community.

Some fans alluded to the speculation that Conor McGregor has long been battling alcoholism, even more so during his injury hiatus since July 2021. They urged him to stop drinking, focus on his health, and resume his fighting career.

Others jibed that a rehab stint may be on the cards for 'The Notorious,' besides also lambasting the stout's quality. Additionally, referencing McGregor's recent verbal jibes at newly-crowned BMF champion Justin Gaethje, one Twitter user mocked the Irishman and asserted:

"This is the guy tweeting at the BMF right now"

S @S64393860 @TheNotoriousMMA @HamezLyons @ForgedStout This is the guy tweeting at the BMF right now

As of late, Conor McGregor has faced severe backlash for failing to re-enter the USADA testing pool on time. Owing to McGregor's absence from the testing pool, his long-awaited potential fight against Michael Chandler has reportedly been delayed till 2024. Besides, rumors are rife that the McGregor-Chandler matchup might fall apart.

On that note, many Twitter users demanded that McGregor ought to re-enter the USADA testing pool and undergo drug tests. Some fans asked him if he'll ever fight again. Meanwhile, a few other fans accused him of using steroids:

"Look at those fat steroid hands...human growth hormones."

Roller D @RollerD3 @TheNotoriousMMA @HamezLyons @ForgedStout Look at those fat steroid hands...human growth hormones.

Screenshots of a few fan responses to the video tweeted by McGregor have been displayed below:

Screenshots of fan reactions to McGregor's tweet

Is a potential Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje grudge match on the horizon?

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor hasn't competed since suffering a gruesome leg injury in July 2021. Over the past several months, the consensus has been that McGregor's comeback fight would see him face Michael Chandler.

However, after Justin Gaethje's BMF title-winning performance against Dustin Poirier last month, 'The Notorious' hinted at wanting to fight Gaethje next. Teasing a fight against Gaethje without naming him, McGregor tweeted:

"I KO him one shot. Guarantee it"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I KO him one shot. Guarantee it

Gaethje initially scoffed at a possible fight against McGregor. Nevertheless, he later responded to the Irishman's aforementioned tweet by daring him to sign a bout contract. 'The Highlight' tweeted:

"Sign the contract big boy."

As of this time, Conor McGregor's comeback date hasn't been officially announced yet. Regardless, the MMA great appears to have reiterated that he'd be willing to fight longtime rival Gaethje next. After Gaethje dared him to sign on to face him, McGregor simply tweeted the following alongside an autographed poster of himself:

"Signed."