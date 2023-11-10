Fans are ecstatic about a potential matchup between Jonathan Haggerty and Tawanchai.

On November 3, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Jonathan Haggerty, became a two-sport world champion by knocking out Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. Haggerty didn’t take long to start planting seeds for what could be next.

During his post-fight interview, Haggerty called out Andrade for a rematch, this time for the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship. Yet, there’s another potential super-fight for ‘The General,’ and he knows it.

Earlier this week, the new ONE two-sport world champion shared a picture on Instagram of him facing off with Tawanchai, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai king. The social media post was captioned:

“Was good to meet you today @tawanchay_pk 👀🤝 @onechampionship”

Tawanchai responded in the comment section with the following message:

“Someday there must be that day.”

The Instagram comment section was filled with fans intrigued by a potential matchup between Jonathan Haggerty and Tawanchai:

“That would be an insane fight”

“What a fight that would be !!! Two of the best technicians in the game.”

“I need this matchup in my lifetime”

“Nahhh this would be crazy”

“Would love to see this fight happen 🙏💯”

“Take my money 💰”

Before focusing on potentially fighting Jonathan Haggerty, Tawanchai has business to take care of on December 22.

The Thai superstar is scheduled to defend his featherweight Muay Thai world title against Superbon, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, in the ONE Friday Fights 46 main event.

As for Haggerty, it’s unclear what ONE Championship has planned for him moving forward.

Luckily, there are plenty of options for his next fight, including potential rematches against Nong-O Hama, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The ONE Fight Night 16 replay featuring Haggerty’s knockout win can be seen for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.