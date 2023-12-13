“This is just the beginning” – Muay Thai prodigy Johan Ghazali vows he’s only going to get better

Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali has racked up five straight victories in as many matches since making his ONE Championship debut earlier this year. He said it is just the beginning for him.

The 17-year-old Malaysian-American fighter has taken the promotion by storm, beginning when he showcased his skills in the weekly ONE Friday Fights series. He won all of his first four matches by convincing fashion, paving the way for him to be signed to a $100,000 contract to be a fixture in ONE’s main shows.

‘Jojo’ did not disappoint in his main roster debut at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 in Thailand, knocking out Mexican opponent Edgar Tabares in their catchweight (141 lbs) Muay Thai clash just 36 seconds into the scheduled three-rounder.

Johan Ghazali displayed his immense punching power and killer instinct in making short work of veteran Tabares.

In the post-fight interview session, the Rentap Muaythai Gym standout expressed his excitement over his continued success just as he sounded a warning that he only getting started.

Ghazali said:

“Thank you to everyone who's been there since day one. Thank you to everyone who is just starting to get to know me. Thank you guys no matter where you are. Please continue to support me because this is just the beginning and yeah thank you guys.”

Check out what he had to say below:

With the way he is dominating those who stand in his path, many are envisioning a possible showdown in the future between him and longtime king of the flyweight Muay Thai division Rodtang Jitmuangnon. It is something that he said he is looking forward to since he looks up to ‘The Ironman’ as a fighter.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 17 is available free on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Johan Ghazali misses out on $50,000 performance bonus

While he was dominant once again in his recent fight, Johan Ghazali failed to make it fully compact by missing out on a possible $50,000 performance bonus after failing to make weight.

Originally penciled in to be a flyweight (135 lbs) Muay Thai clash, ‘Jojo’ had to face veteran Mexican fighter Edgar Tabares at a catchweight of 141 pounds for his failure to stay within the prescribed weight limit.

That made him ineligible for the cash incentive given by the promotion for stellar performances, which his 36-second knockout of Tabares would have easily qualified for.

Ghazali, however, said he was fine with it, owning up to his mistake of missing weight and saying that the victory itself was already a reward.

He shared to the South China Morning Post following his victory:

“It’s alright. To be honest, I don't fight for money. I just want to let you all know, I fight because I love to fight. Of course, I wanted the bonus. You know, who doesn't want money, right? Money is fun. So yeah, I don't fight for money. And of course, I’ll improve it next time.”

Watch the interview below: